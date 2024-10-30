Somaliland Votes: Democracy and Independence on the Line Amidst Regional Tensions

Somaliland’s November 13, 2024, presidential election is pivotal for its democratic growth and ongoing push for international recognition. Since declaring independence from Somalia 33 years ago, Somaliland has operated as a de facto state. However, it remains legally unrecognized, which limits its access to international resources. The ruling Kulmiye party, led by President Muse Bihi Abdi, emphasizes Western alliances for recognition, while the opposition Waddani party, in coalition with a recently founded political association, KAAH, seeks a broader diplomatic approach involving African and Global South nations. Nevertheless, both parties support the recent Somaliland-Ethiopia agreement, which advances Ethiopia’s access to the sea and Somaliland’s bid for recognition, potentially heightening regional tensions. This election, a test for Somaliland’s democratic integrity, also holds implications for peace in the Horn of Africa, especially since Somalia is determined to retake Somaliland by any means necessary.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION