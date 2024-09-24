Somalia Welcomes Second Egyptian Arms Shipment Amid Row with Ethiopia

An Egyptian warship recently delivered a significant cache of arms to Somalia, marking the second such transfer in recent months, according to port and military officials. The shipment, which includes anti-aircraft guns and artillery, is likely to intensify tensions between Egypt and Somalia on one side and Ethiopia on the other side. Egypt and Somalia have strengthened ties this year due to their respective disputes with Ethiopia, leading to Cairo sending multiple planeloads of arms to Mogadishu in August after both countries signed a joint security pact. Somalia’s grouse with Ethiopia stems from the latter’s preliminary agreement with Somaliland in January. Under this agreement, Ethiopia would lease a Somaliland port in exchange for recognizing its independence from Somalia. For Egypt, the dispute stems from the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile, which Egypt believes threatens its water supply.

SOURCE: MIDDLE EAST MONITOR