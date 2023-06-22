Soludo’s Lagos Townhall Meeting With Ndi Anambra Investors, Livestreaming Via YouTube On Thursday

LAGOS, Nigeria, 22 June 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- All is set for a special Townhall meeting of the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, and the investment community of Ndi Anambra in Lagos at the Collonades Hotel, Ikoyi.

The event will be streamed live on Youtube.

For the YouTube livestream click here to join https://www.youtube.com/live/c28-PpHdmIA?feature=share

The Liaison Office of the Anambra State Government in Lagos, in a statement on Wednesday morning, called on Ndi Anambra across the country to connect live via dedicated Youtube and Facebook links.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Head of the Anambra State Liaison Office in Lagos, Barrister Leo Chiegboka, said the special session with the governor will be strictly based on invitation, while all other intending participants could “join online.”

The interactive session scheduled to begin at 5 pm local time is organised by the Anambra State Liaison Office in Lagos, led by Chief Leo Chiegboka, and the business community.

With the theme: “Fostering Development and Collaboration,” Ndi Anambra, especially investors living in Lagos, will have ample opportunity to engage Governor Soludo on key developmental issues with a view to determining how best to collaborate in moving the State forward in line with the governor’s infrastructural and economic development strategies.

For more information contact: Dr Marcel Mbamalu, 08094000017,

Email,marcelmbamalu2@gmail.com , or loveth.ugwu@newstide.ng.

