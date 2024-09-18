Solar Mamas Win Prestigious Award For Transforming Communities

DP World’s groundbreaking Solar Mamas initiative has been awarded the ‘Community Involvement Programme of the Year’ in EMEA region at the 2024 Environmental Finance Sustainable Company Awards. This esteemed recognition highlights the programme’s transformative impact on women and communities in rural areas of Senegal, empowering them through solar energy solutions.

In partnership with UK-based Barefoot College International (BCI), the Solar Mamas initiative trains women from rural, non-electrified regions in solar engineering, equipping them with the skills to bring sustainable energy solutions to their communities. DP World’s partnership with BCI is a vital component of its broader strategy to foster sustainable development and empower local populations in the regions where it operates.

Mohammed Akoojee, CEO & MD of DP World sub-Saharan Africa, said: “We are deeply honoured by this recognition. The Solar Mamas initiative is a shining example of how empowering women with practical skills can lead to a brighter, more sustainable future for entire communities. As Africa navigates its approach to the Just Energy Transition, we are confident that initiatives like this will continue to thrive as this will help bring meaningful impact to the most vulnerable communities.”

Since its launch, Solar Mamas has trained 19 women in Senegal across two cohorts and the results have been profound. These women, known as the Solar Mamas, have brought renewable energy to more than 17,000 people in their communities, dramatically improving the quality of life in rural areas. Access to solar electricity means villagers can now charge their mobile phones, children can study under bright lights, and families can use electric sewing machines – boosting income and expanding economic opportunities. improving their education and eventually, employment prospects.

Sue Stevenson, BCI Director of Strategic Partnerships, said: “We at BCI are absolutely delighted at the recognition of the hard work of Solar Mamas and of their ability to drive change and a genuinely Just Energy Transition in their communities that this award signals. DP World is an invaluable partner and driver behind the ability of the women that this programme supports to change their lives and the lives of their communities, in hugely positive ways and for the long-term. It is a real pleasure to see DP World, the Solar Mamas and our partnership getting the recognition they deserve.”

In addition to improving education outcomes and economic prospects, Solar Mamas has addressed critical public health and safety issues. By replacing hazardous kerosene lamps with solar-powered lighting, the programme has significantly reduced exposure to harmful fumes and fire hazards. This simple transition to clean energy also enhances security for people and their livestock, extending productive hours and improving overall safety in rural areas.

Solar Mamas directly aligns with 15 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly focusing on poverty eradication, gender equality, and the provision of clean, affordable energy. The initiative also supports DP World’s long-term sustainability strategy, ‘Our World, Our Future’, which emphasizes Women and Education as two key pillars for lasting social impact.

Clarence Rodrigues, CEO of DP World Dakar said: “We are incredibly proud to be the catalyst for this initiative in Senegal, that’s already helped two groups of Solar Mamas who are impacting their communities for the better. At DP World, we are committed to ensuring that women and education remain central to our sustainability efforts, and the Solar Mamas initiative is a powerful embodiment of that commitment.”

The Environmental Finance Sustainable Company Awards spotlight organizations that are at the forefront of environmental and social responsibility, celebrating companies that are pivoting their resources and operations to achieve sustainability and climate goals.

By winning the ‘Community Involvement Programme of the Year,’ DP World’s Solar Mamas program is now recognized as a leading example of how corporate partnerships can drive transformative social and environmental change on a global scale.