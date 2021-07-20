Soaring Prices Hamper Egyptians’ Efforts to Celebrate Eid

It’s usually a very festive season for Muslims across the world. But this year, some won’t be able to experience Eid al-Adha to the fullest. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the high prices of livestock, many Egyptians won’t be able to afford sheep to slaughter. Egypt used to export sheep to Saudi Arabia for pilgrims to sacrifice in Mecca. But with the Saudi Kingdom drastically reducing worshippers allowed to perform the Hajj, imports were brutally stopped. “There are quantities of sheep available on the market, but prices are relatively high. This is not due to a lack of supply, but unfortunately, the costs of production paid by the livestock farmers have increased because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused some problems in the import of corn and fodder in general, which has led to a fluctuation in prices,” explains general production manager at the Egyptian ministry of Agriculture Saeed Desouky. Despite Egypt importing some 96,500 cows and 70,000 sheep for Eid al-Adha, according to the ministry of Agriculture, prices have soared all over the country.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS