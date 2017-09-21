The Field Report: Small Family Farms Eliminate Poverty

Fact: Growth from agriculture is 11 times more effective at reducing extreme poverty than any other sector in sub-Saharan Africa.

More than 1.1 billion people have escaped extreme poverty since 1990. But today there are still more than 793 million extremely poor children, women and men who go to sleep hungry or chronically undernourished every evening.

And nearly all – 98 per cent – live in developing countries. For many, the situation is dire. Famine threatens at least 30 million people in Africa and the Near East. And some 108 million people in 48 countries face severe, acute food insecurity.

Governments and international organizations have agreed to the ambitious goals of ending poverty and hunger by 2030 – the first and second of 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

These two goals alone will alleviate much of the world’s suffering.