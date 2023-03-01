SLOSH is an Afrobeat Artist signed under T-RexX Records who emerged as one of Nigerian’s fastest-rising star after dropping massive HIT tracks on his previous projects such as “Purple Love Therapy” and “The Awakening” and with his fusion of Afrobeats and ear_Candy vibes SLOSH has yet again come with another banger title “BAD” which is specially cooked to serve as a remedy for all Heartbreaks, Struggles, Tears, Pain and rejection and hope you find PEACE.

Social media handles:

Instagram: @whoisslosh

Twitter: @the_slosh

Tictok: @sloshmusicc