Mastercard in partnership with Deloitte, hosted an insightful and robust panel discussion under the theme “When Industries Collide: How to manage the forces of Competition & Collaboration in a Converging World”.
The panel was moderated by Martyn Davies, Emerging Markets and Africa Managing Partner | WEF Young Global Leader Alumni, and included these esteemed panellists:
Mark Elliot, President, Southern Africa, Mastercard
Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman, Massmart
Douglas Craigie Stevenson, CEO, Cell C
Bob Contri, Global Financial Services Leader, Deloitte
Sola David-Borha, Chief Executive, Africa, Standard Bank Group
