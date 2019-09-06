    When Industries Collide

    Mastercard in partnership with Deloitte, hosted an insightful and robust panel discussion under the theme “When Industries Collide: How to manage the forces of Competition & Collaboration in a Converging World”.

    The panel was moderated by Martyn Davies, Emerging Markets and Africa Managing Partner | WEF Young Global Leader Alumni, and included these esteemed panellists:

    • Mark Elliot, President, Southern Africa, Mastercard
    • Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman, Massmart
    • Douglas Craigie Stevenson, CEO, Cell C
    • Bob Contri, Global Financial Services Leader, Deloitte
    • Sola David-Borha, Chief Executive, Africa, Standard Bank Group

