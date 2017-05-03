The World Economic Forum (WEF) warns that by 2020, the Fourth Industrial Revolution will have introduced robotics and autonomous transport, artificial intelligence, advanced materials and biotechnology into our daily lives. Today’s workforce will therefore need to upgrade its skills if it is to meet the needs of companies and consumers in the future.
Africa has the world’s youngest, fastest growing workforce that is expected to reach 504 million by 2023, at a time when populations in the rest of the world will be aging. The pay-off of this “demographic dividend” is jobs and social and economic transformation – if this massive workforce has the necessary skills. Providing access to relevant education and training for young Africans is critical for economic growth, the expansion of enterprises and the development of the next generation of leaders.
Many young Africans are already plugged into technology. While only 21% of the population in Sub-Saharan Africa have access to the internet now – compared to 39% globally, according to Deloitte – some countries are well ahead of the global average: 56% in Morocco, 49% in South Africa and Egypt and 48% in Kenya. Consumers, governments and businesses across Sub-Saharan Africa are rapidly adopting technology, especially mobile, as a basic communication tool and to access information and a growing range of applications and services. It is estimated that 89% of the population of Africa had access to a mobile device at the end of 2014.
Sub-Saharan African countries increased their real expenditure on education by 6% each year between 2000 and 2010. Although there are gaps in quality, based on current trends, by 2030 59% of Africans between age 20 and 24 will have at least a secondary school education, up from 46% today. The current youth cohort is the most educated ever, providing the continent with a rich human capital asset.
While many of the key pieces are in place, government, business leaders and educationalists need to work together to set out a shared vision, and the necessary policies and programmes, to prepare African youth for the Fourth Industrial Revolution to ensure their competitive advantages become sustainable livelihoods.
