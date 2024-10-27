Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Departs Samoa After Attending 27th Commonwealth Heads Of Government Meeting

His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has departed Apia, the capital of the Independent State of Samoa, following his active participation at the 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). The meeting brought together heads of government from across the Commonwealth, fostering discussions on unity, democracy, peace, and cooperative solutions to shared challenges.

In a farewell gesture, Hon. Leota Laki Lamositele, Samoa’s Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Labour, along with senior government officials and members of the CHOGM 2024 organizing team, extended their well-wishes to President Bio, expressing hopes for a safe journey and prosperity for the people of Sierra Leone.

The summit was widely praised as a success, rekindling a collective commitment among Commonwealth nations to reinforce multilateral cooperation and Delegates are returning with renewed aspirations to address common issues, guided by the values enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter.

Key outcomes of the summit included the election of Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, and the appointment of Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa, Prime Minister of Samoa, as the new Chairperson of the Commonwealth.

President Bio, alongside other leaders, reaffirmed a steadfast commitment to the Commonwealth’s shared principles of development, democracy, and peace.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Sierra Leone.