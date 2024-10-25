Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Attends Commonwealth Executive Meeting Opening Ceremony

His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, has joined fellow Heads of Government from 55 independent nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Pacific, and the Americas at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) held at the Tuanaimato Conference Centre in Samoa.

The event was inaugurated by Samoa’s Prime Minister, Hon. Afioga Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa, who extended a warm welcome to the Heads of Government, their representatives, and delegates participating in the 27th CHOGM 2024 session. She highlighted the significance of this historic occasion for the small island nation, marking the first CHOGM convened under the leadership of His Majesty King Charles III, the head of the Commonwealth.

Prime Minister Mataʻafa emphasized that this meeting offers a vital platform for discussing the pressing issue of climate change, which has profoundly affected her island nation. She noted that while Samoa boasts a youthful population as the first independent state in the Pacific, it is significantly impacted by climate-related challenges. She urged fellow leaders to focus on these critical climate issues during their deliberations.

The Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, The Right Honourable Patricia Scotland KC, expressed her gratitude to the members for their ongoing support, affirming that the Commonwealth has grown stronger through various practical assistance initiatives.

In her address, The Right Honourable Patricia Scotland KC addressed the complexities of climate change, rising fuel costs, ongoing global conflicts, and the lingering effects of the pandemic, which have all impacted member nations. She called for unity among Commonwealth states and highlighted that, during her tenure, inter-Commonwealth trade and investment have seen a threefold increase, reinforcing the commitment to ensuring no one is left behind.

His Majesty King Charles III, head of the Commonwealth, characterized the voluntary association of 56 independent countries as a family of equals. He emphasized the importance of finding innovative solutions to eradicate inequality among member nations.

On the topic of reparations, The King underscored the necessity of acknowledging the historical context of the Commonwealth and its member countries, stressing his awareness of how the painful realities of their shared past still resonate today.

He emphasized that understanding their history is crucial for making informed decisions in the future, asserting that disparities in access to opportunities, education, skills training, employment, health, and environmental issues are unacceptable. He called for immediate action to combat these inequalities.

The outgoing chair of CHOGM, His Excellency President Paul Kagame, stressed the need for stronger policies and exemplary actions on climate change from member nations. He noted that rising temperatures are impacting small islands like Samoa, as well as regions in Africa and Asia. Rather than pleading for climate action, he urged the global community to lead by example, promoting public-private partnerships and green investments for the benefit of all member countries and the wider world.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Sierra Leone.