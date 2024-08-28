Sierra Leone’s President and Leader of Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) Julius Maada Bio Joins Family Members at Laying Out Ceremony of Late Alhaji Sheik-Umarr Minkalu Jah

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has joined the family, party members and prominent citizens for the Laying Out Ceremony of the late Alhaji Dr Sheik-Umarr Minkalu Jah, former Deputy National Chairman of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP).

During the ceremony, which took place at the SLPP Headquarters on Wallace Johnson Street in Freetown on Wednesday 28 August 2024, President Bio, who is also the Leader of the party, reflected on the life of the late Dr. Jah, honouring him as a man of great character who had dedicated his life to serving Sierra Leone, the Bo School, and the SLPP with distinction.

Accompanied by the party’s Deputy Leader, Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, the President used the occasion to thank the late Dr Jah’s wife for her unwavering care and support and praised him for his contributions to the country.

He also shared a personal memory of his first encounter with Dr. Jah, then a young medical doctor returning from Germany, while he was still in class seven. He recalled how Dr. Jah had earned his respect from that moment and how he had followed his career closely.

President Bio said the late man would later serve as one of his ministers when he was Head of State and emphasised the significant impact he had on the country. “As we say goodbye to him, it is a lesson for us all to know that we will all go to our Maker one day,” President Bio advised and prayed for Allah to grant him Jannat ul Firdaus and continue looking after Dr Jah’s family.

Dr. Sama Banya, in his condolence message, reflected on the pivotal role Dr. Jah played in both the country and the SLPP. He recalled meeting Dr Jah as a bright student with an infectious smile during his time as a teacher at Bo Government Secondary School.

Dr. Banya spoke of the remarkable life Dr Jah led, highlighting his commitment to the Bo School, the SLPP, and Sierra Leone, and concluded his tribute with the prayer, “May his soul rest in peace and the light perpetual shine upon him”.

Mrs. Amie Jah-Rogers, speaking on behalf of the family, expressed gratitude to the SLPP for honouring Dr Jah. She described him as a kind and selfless leader who saw serving Sierra Leone, the SLPP, and the Bo Government Secondary School as a privilege.

She noted that Dr. Jah’s dedication to public service was marked by his commitment, openness, and respect for all, regardless of tribe.

