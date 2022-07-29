Global money app Shyft, powered by Standard Bank, announced today that it has won the “Excellence in Fintech – Payments” award at the Finnovex Southern Africa Awards 2022.
The Finnovex Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the banking and finance industry and are aimed at recognising organisations and individuals that consistently demonstrate exemplary performance.
The award was presented to co-founder and head of Shyft Arno von Helden at a ceremony that took place at theHilton Sandton in Johannesburg on 26 July 2022.
“This is truly an incredible accolade, and we are very proud of the way Shyft has been disruptive in changing financial services. Winning the “Excellence in Fintech – Payments” award reaffirms Shyft’s role in accelerating digital payment on the African continent and its contributions to the financial sector’s growth,” said von Helden on acceptance of the award.
Recognised at Finnovex for its innovative payment solutions – which include the ability to make fast, secure transfers to beneficiaries across the globe; access and fund offshore accounts directly from within the app; and send money to fellow Shyft users instantly – Shyft holds its own in a competitive landscape.
With accolades including Best Financial Solution and Overall Winner at the annual MTN Business App of the Year Awards in 2021 and 2017 respectively, the locally developed app’s commitment and passion for creating a product that offers customers – no matter where they bank – simple and affordable forex, investment and payment solutions is clear.
“Our strategy to be both a client-centric organisation and a platform-led business that can compete at the highest levels of what financial services and fintech have to offer globally is what drives us to continue revolutionising the financial services market on the African continent,” explains von Helden.
The app currently boasts several sought-after transacting, forex and investing capabilities which allows customers to buy, send, spend and store forex at their fingertips and to invest directly in over 300 shares and ETFs, meaning they can own a piece of top US companies including Apple, Facebook, Nike and more.
Shyft is the financial app for global citizens that gives you more for less, 24/7. Buy forex instantly anytime, anywhere, and at the best rates, and invest in top US stocks and ETFs directly from your phone.