Showmax.com hijacks Matchday Live to revolutionise Premier League viewing across Africa

In an awkward, live conversation with Manchester United legend, Eric Cantona – in his debut appearance on Matchday Live – host Julia Stuart and Owen Hargreaves attempted to placate the notorious Red Devils’ captain. Their efforts were in vain, as the Frenchman eventually tired of the conversation and stormed off the set. He offered a rambling monologue about revolution as his parting shot.

https://apo-opa.co/4fK4XrR

Stuart says, “What can you and the millions of Manchester United fans around the world expect; what will be unfolding as the season progresses on their television sets?”

Cantona sarcastically chuckles and says, “television” a few times before standing and removing his microphone, jacket and tie, and proceeding to deliver a concluding monologue to camera.

He says, “How many people in this world don’t even own a television? What of [sic] them? To be truly beautiful, the game should be everywhere. It cannot be stuck on the wall – or just in the bar – no, it must fly. Then my friends, no one, no one should believe the Premier League is out of their league. It must be for everyone.”

He concludes, “And this marks the beginning; the revolution has begun.”

As he walks off-camera, we hear Julia Stuart asking Owen Hargreaves, “what must I do?”, before the broadcast cuts to a test pattern.

https://apo-opa.co/4fK5aeD

The show returns after the ad break with what appears to be a Cantona-led pirate broadcast.

Cantona defiantly declares, “The revolution will not be televised; the revolution will be live.”

In what is possibly the greatest live TV stunt ever staged, Showmax.com revealed to all 44 of its African markets – simultaneously, via linear TV, its streaming platform and YouTube Live – that football will never be the same again. Quite literally, because it has the most compelling Premier League offering in the world.

GSMA Intelligence data (https://apo-opa.co/3M8cl2B) suggests there are more than half a billion unique mobile subscribers in sub-Saharan Africa, alone. This is seven times greater than the predicted number of television sets in the same region (74.76m according to Statista.com).

Hundreds of millions of people will finally be able to consume the greatest football league on the planet, for a fraction of what it costs to attend a live match in England, while cheering on hundreds of African players, in real time.

It’s the Premier League in your pocket. Welcome to the revolution!

Pricing structure:

Country

Showmax Entertainment

Showmax Entertainment Mobile

Showmax Premier League

Showmax Entertainment + Premier League

Showmax Entertainment Mobile + Premier League

South Africa

ZAR 99

ZAR 45

ZAR 69

ZAR 140

ZAR 99

Nigeria

NGN 3500

NGN 1600

NGN 3200

NGN 5400

NGN 4000

Kenya

KES 650

KES 300

KES 500

KES 1000

KES 700

Namibia

N$ 99

N$ 45

N$ 69

N$ 140

N$ 99

Botswana

BWP 70

BWP 36

BWP 55

BWP 110

BWP 80

Ghana

GSH 59

GSH 27

GSH 55

GSH 105

GSH 75

Tanzania

TSH 12000

TSH 7300

TSH 9800

TSH 19800

TSH 15000

Uganda

UGX 19000

UGX 11400

UGX 15200

UGX 31200

UGX 24000

Zambia

ZMW 110

ZMW 90

ZMW 70

ZMW 175

ZMW 135

Rest of Africa

USD 5

USD 3

USD 4

USD 8

USD 6

About Showmax.com:

Showmax, launched in 2015 and available in more than 40 markets across the continent, is a leading African streaming service. It offers a unique combination of original African content, first and exclusive international series, popular movies, premium documentaries, and the best kids’ shows, as well as a world-first Premier League live-streaming mobile plan.

SA ONLY:

Get your Showmax Premier League mobile subscription for just R69 at https://apo-opa.co/4fQryD2. Capitec customers can subscribe to Showmax Premier League via their Capitec app for just R34 per month.