Showmax.com hijacks Matchday Live to revolutionise Premier League viewing across Africa

In an awkward, live conversation with Manchester United legend, Eric Cantona – in his debut appearance on Matchday Live – host Julia Stuart and Owen Hargreaves attempted to placate the notorious Red Devils’ captain. Their efforts were in vain, as the Frenchman eventually tired of the conversation and stormed off the set. He offered a rambling monologue about revolution as his parting shot.
Stuart says, “What can you and the millions of Manchester United fans around the world expect; what will be unfolding as the season progresses on their television sets?”
Cantona sarcastically chuckles and says, “television” a few times before standing and removing his microphone, jacket and tie, and proceeding to deliver a concluding monologue to camera.
He says, “How many people in this world don’t even own a television? What of [sic] them? To be truly beautiful, the game should be everywhere. It cannot be stuck on the wall – or just in the bar – no, it must fly. Then my friends, no one, no one should believe the Premier League is out of their league. It must be for everyone.”
He concludes, “And this marks the beginning; the revolution has begun.”
As he walks off-camera, we hear Julia Stuart asking Owen Hargreaves, “what must I do?”, before the broadcast cuts to a test pattern.
The show returns after the ad break with what appears to be a Cantona-led pirate broadcast.
Cantona defiantly declares, “The revolution will not be televised; the revolution will be live.”
In what is possibly the greatest live TV stunt ever staged, Showmax.com revealed to all 44 of its African markets – simultaneously, via linear TV, its streaming platform and YouTube Live – that football will never be the same again. Quite literally, because it has the most compelling Premier League offering in the world.
GSMA Intelligence data (https://apo-opa.co/3M8cl2B) suggests there are more than half a billion unique mobile subscribers in sub-Saharan Africa, alone. This is seven times greater than the predicted number of television sets in the same region (74.76m according to Statista.com).
Hundreds of millions of people will finally be able to consume the greatest football league on the planet, for a fraction of what it costs to attend a live match in England, while cheering on hundreds of African players, in real time.
It’s the Premier League in your pocket. Welcome to the revolution!
Pricing structure:
Country
Showmax Entertainment
Showmax Entertainment Mobile
Showmax Premier League
Showmax Entertainment + Premier League
Showmax Entertainment Mobile + Premier League
South Africa
ZAR 99
ZAR 45
ZAR 69
ZAR 140
ZAR 99
Nigeria
NGN 3500
NGN 1600
NGN 3200
NGN 5400
NGN 4000
Kenya
KES 650
KES 300
KES 500
KES 1000
KES 700
Namibia
N$ 99
N$ 45
N$ 69
N$ 140
N$ 99
Botswana
BWP 70
BWP 36
BWP 55
BWP 110
BWP 80
Ghana
GSH 59
GSH 27
GSH 55
GSH 105
GSH 75
Tanzania
TSH 12000
TSH 7300
TSH 9800
TSH 19800
TSH 15000
Uganda
UGX 19000
UGX 11400
UGX 15200
UGX 31200
UGX 24000
Zambia
ZMW 110
ZMW 90
ZMW 70
ZMW 175
ZMW 135
Rest of Africa
USD 5
USD 3
USD 4
USD 8
USD 6
About Showmax.com:
Showmax, launched in 2015 and available in more than 40 markets across the continent, is a leading African streaming service. It offers a unique combination of original African content, first and exclusive international series, popular movies, premium documentaries, and the best kids’ shows, as well as a world-first Premier League live-streaming mobile plan.
SA ONLY:
Capitec customers can subscribe to Showmax Premier League via their Capitec app for just R34 per month.