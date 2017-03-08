Writing this article is such a privilege because we as female students believe that it’s important to talk about the perception of female sports in the school environment.

We noticed that in Co-Ed schools, male sports receive greater recognition and importance over female sports, often times leaving sportswomen with little or no support.

We believe that this forms part of a bigger problem in society where women are treated unequally to men, leading to preferential treatment in the favour of men while disregarding women. This is even seen in international sports where male sports are given greater publicity and funding over female sports, and are taken seriously by fans.

In the school setting, male dominated sports such as rugby are highly regarded, to the point where the school’s extramural activities centre on in both time and finances. Male dominated sports have become one of the factors considered when one is applying to a school as it is seen as a way of attaining success in the school environment.

This mass focus on male sports has negatively impacted the importance and resource allocation to female sports, to the point where netball and girls’ hockey teams had no finances to purchase uniforms and no proper change rooms for teams to change in. Schools rarely allocate budget to promote female sports, and games for male sports are given priority over female ones. The school insists that students attend rugby matches and have allocated resources to upgrading the rugby field to a great quality, but the same is not done with netball and girls’ hockey games and courts or fields.

We’re saying that we are challenging this patriarchal understanding and treatment of female sports and sportswomen because it is inherently discriminatory and unfair. The school cannot create a perception that boys are more important than girls by giving them greater attention and resources, aligning with patriarchal norms that seek to subjugate women and remove importance from them.

We’re saying that we want equal treatment, and this can start with placing as much importance and resources on female sports as on male sports in the school environment. Change starts with us as we are the next generation, and we will be doing the world a great disservice by continuing cultures that leave women disempowered.

Perhaps advocating for equal treatment in sports will result in a greater global appreciation and respectable recognition for female sports.

~ A group of high school girls who love sports~