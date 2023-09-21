Technological innovation triggers structural change in all areas of the global economy, and banking is no exception. Digital transformation is not just an option for banks but a necessity to remain competitive and meet customers’ evolving demands. Transforming the operations of banks to serve the radically changing habits of today’s consumers is a great challenge. The digital transformation wave continuously gives users options to do just about everything digitally, compelling banks to keep up with the latest trends to stay competitive. Banks have to digitalise quickly and correctly to meet and surpass today’s customer demands with the least disruption to the client.

As African banks continue their digital transformation journey, they must adopt a top-down approach, integrating digital systems, customer experience platforms, apps, and infrastructure to succeed. For this reason, the Banking Transformation Africa community will land in Johannesburg this October to discuss the way forward in their transformation journey.

The 3rd Annual Banking Transformation Africa summit will bring the sector together on 16 – 17 October 2023 at the Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa, to discuss the future of banking.

The two-day summit will kick off on 16 October with a lineup of insightful sessions and discussions. The agenda features topics ranging from leveraging digital innovation for customer-centricity and corporate growth, unlocking banking potential in Africa, and exploring innovation in mobile banking. Throughout the day, speakers such as Akash Dowra, Chief Growth Officer and Head of Client Insights at Discovery Bank, Pearl Nkrumah, Executive Director of Retail and Digital Banking at Access Bank Ghana, and Irene Embi Akiy, Executive Head of Digital Transformation – Group Client Solutions at Standard Bank will explore the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, financial inclusion, and sustainability within the banking sector.

The summit’s second day, 17 October, will delve into the future technology landscape of banking as well as the future of payment and lending.

Sessions will cover topics such as mitigating risk with technology, exploring real-time fraud detection in banking, digital identities in banking, the future of payments: trends, technology, and shifts in digital payments in Africa, and using data and new technologies to transform digital lending in Africa

Throughout the event, there will be ample opportunities for networking, collaboration, and engagement with experts in the field. The summit aims to foster discussions on digital culture, technology, innovation, and regulation that are shaping the banking sector in Africa.

For more information about the summit, registration details, and the complete list of speakers, please visit https://bankingtransformationafrica.com/