Seychelles: President Ramkalawan Receives Credentials from New Algerian Ambassador, Discusses Enhanced Cooperation

President Ramkalawan formally accepted the credentials of H.E. Mr. Filali Ghouini, the newly appointed Ambassador of Algeria to Seychelles, during a ceremony at State House this morning. Ambassador Ghouini succeeds H.E. Mr. Bafdal Mokaddem, whose tenure ended on October 31, 2023.

President Ramkalawan congratulated Ambassador Ghouini on his accreditation and warmly welcomed him to Seychelles. The President expressed deep appreciation for the strong cooperation between Seychelles and Algeria.

During their meeting, Ambassador Ghouini conveyed greetings from the Algerian President, H.E. Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to the President and people of Seychelles. The discussion centered on further strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new avenues for cooperation, including cultural exchanges, education, health, sports, and business investment.

Following the presentation of credentials, Ambassador Ghouini paid a courtesy call to Vice President Ahmed Afif.

The ceremony was also attended by Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivienne Fock-Tave, Director General of the Bilateral Affairs Division, Ms. Lindy Ernesta and Third Secretary of the Bilateral Affairs Division, Mr. Davis Mathiot.

