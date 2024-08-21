Seychelles: Minister Sylvestre Radegonde to participate in Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, will travel to Tokyo, Japan from 22nd to 27th August 2024 to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development’s (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The meeting is being held in preparation for the TICAD 9 Summit, to be held in August 2025.

During his visit, Minister Radegonde will participate in plenary sessions to discuss ongoing cooperation between Africa and Japan. The Minister will also meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Mrs. KAMIKAWA Yoko, to explore various aspects to promote bilateral cooperation.

To note, Seychelles and Japan established diplomatic relations in June 1976.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism – Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.

