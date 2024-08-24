Seychelles: Inauguration of “Vilaz Lanmitye” Housing Estate in Port Glaud

President Wavel Ramkalawan, alongside Minister for Land and Housing, Mr. Billy Rangasamy, presided over the inauguration of the “Vilaz Lanmitye” Housing Estate in Port Glaud yesterday afternoon. The newly completed estate adds six housing units to the 19 already allocated to tenants in March 2022, during the post-COVID-19 recovery period.

The new residents, many of whom are former inhabitants of the area, have actively participated in the Home Savings Scheme (HSS). The project, executed by Allied Builders Company Ltd, was entirely funded by the Government of Seychelles, with a total investment of SCR 29,861,374.06.

The ceremony featured the symbolic handover of keys to the new tenants, marking their official transition into the estate. A commemorative plaque was unveiled by President Ramkalawan and Minister Rangasamy, celebrating this significant milestone in the country’s housing development efforts.

In his address, Minister Rangasamy reiterated the government’s steadfast commitment to meeting the housing needs of its citizens and enhancing their quality of life. He called on the new residents to maintain their homes to high standards, setting an example for what “Vilaz Lanmitye” can achieve as a model community within Seychelles.

“It is crucial that we maintain the beauty of this village. This substantial investment by the government requires diligent upkeep to become a model for the nation,” Minister Rangasamy stated.

The ceremony was attended by Member of the National Assembly for the Port Glaud District, Mr. Egbert Aglae, Principal Secretary for Housing, Mr. Jude Florentine, Chief Executive Officer of SIA, Mr. Jitesh Shah, District Administrators, officials from the Ministry of Land and Housing, new residents of Vilaz Lanmitye Estate and other distinguished guests.

