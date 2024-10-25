Seychelles Head of State Engages in Key Discussions with National Assembly Leaders

This morning, President Wavel Ramkalawan, in his role as Head of State, convened with leaders of the Seychelles National Assembly at State House. The meeting, requested by the National Assembly, centered on issues of autonomy and the institution’s overall functioning.

In attendance were Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Roger Mancienne, Deputy Speaker Hon. Gervais Henrie, Leader of Government Business Hon. Bernard Georges, Linyon Demokratik (LDS) Chief Whip Hon. Sandy Arrissol, and Principal Secretary for Finance Ms. Astrid Tamatave. Also present were key administrative staff from the National Assembly, including Clerk Tanya Isaac, Deputy Clerk Alexandria Faure, Director in the Office of the Speaker Genevieve Daniel, and Protocol and Public Relations Officer Ms. Angelic Hill. President Ramkalawan expressed disappointment at the absence of opposition leaders, particularly given that the dialogue addressed the institution as a whole, where diverse perspectives were vital.

Discussions with the President attended to noticeable gaps in the governance and operations of the National Assembly, with proposals for enhancing collaboration between the executive and legislative branches. Members present exchanged insights on promoting the Assembly’s autonomy, particularly in budget management and the administration of Assembly services distinct from the broader public service.

