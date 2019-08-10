Seychelles Has Africa’s Best Wild Beach

Anse Source d’Argent, La Digue Island, Seychelles

This isn’t your typical tropical hideaway: you need to trek through a vanilla and coconut plantation to reach these pink-hued shores in the Seychelles. It costs 100 Seychelles Rupees (approx. £6) to enter the L’Union Estate, which is well worth exploring before hitting the sands. You can see how copra (dried coconut kernel) is made at an on-site mill, and visit a cemetery where the first settlers on the island are buried.

When the heat starts to get too much, head in the direction of the giant rock formations and you’ll find your way to picture-perfect Anse Source d’Argent. Here, weathered granite boulders are nestled firmly in the rosy sands looking out over crystalline waters, and you can snorkel to catch a glimpse of giant tortoises gliding by. Once you’ve earned your place on this seaside slice of heaven, you’ll never want to leave.

Best time to go:Visit in June or September for breezy conditions and lower prices. It’s wise to pack some water shoes for climbing over rocks if you snorkel or swim here at high tide.

