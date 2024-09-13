Seychelles: Appointment of the Principal Secretary of the Office of the President

President Wavel Ramkalawan has today announced the appointment of Ms. Thereza Dogley as the new Principal Secretary of the Office of the President.

Ms. Dogley holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the Eastern and Southern Africa Management Institute/University of Seychelles. She has been in the public service for the past 16 years.

Ms. Dogley began her professional career in 2008 as a Senior Flight Attendant with our national Airline, the Air Seychelles.

In 2013, she moved to the Seychelles Revenue Commission, where she served as Assistant Human Resources&Budget Management Officer. In 2018, she was transferred and promoted to the post of Senior Human Resources&Budget Management Officer in the Land Transport Department and the Road Transport Commission.

In July 2019, Ms. Dogley was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, of the newly created Information Commission, a post she has held until recently.

Her appointment as Principal Secretary in the Office of the President is effective from 1st September 2024.

