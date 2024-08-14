Seychelles and Turkmenistan Establish Diplomatic Relations

The Republic of Seychelles and Turkmenistan officially established diplomatic relations following the signing of a Protocol at a ceremony held on Tuesday 13 August 2024, at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Protocol was signed by the Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles in the United Arab Emirates with jurisdiction over Turkmenistan, Mr. Gervais Moumou, and the Ambassador of Turkmenistan, H.E. Mr. Serdarmämmet Garajaýew. This signing ceremony marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries, paving the way for a new era of cooperation and mutual benefits.

In a brief meeting after the ceremony, the Ambassadors discussed initiatives to promote tourism between their countries, including encouraging travel by Turkmen tourists to Seychelles and vice versa. This would facilitate cultural exchange and strengthen people-to-people connections. They agreed on the importance of enhancing cultural ties through events and exchanges, which would help both Seychelles and Turkmenistan preserve their cultural heritage and deepen their mutual understanding, thereby further solidifying their bilateral relationship.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from both Embassies.

