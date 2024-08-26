Seychelles and Algeria discuss cooperation in sectors of mutual interest

The Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, welcomed the Ambassador-designate of the People’s Republic of Algeria, H.E Mr Filali Ghouini, at Maison Queau de Quinssy on Monday 26th August, 2024.

Ambassador Fock Tave conveyed the appreciation of the Seychelles Government for the support from Algeria since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in September 1976. The two diplomats expressed their wish to revive the partnership between the two countries.

The two sides discussed capacity building related issues and access to higher education, especially the 5 fully funded scholarships recently awarded to Seychelles by the Government of Algeria.

Discussions also focused on issues related to the African Union, cooperation in the health sector, possible exchanges of expertise, notably in the fields of agriculture and tourism, and the Bilateral Air Service Agreement between the two countries that has already been initialed.

Ambassador-designate Ghouini will present his credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan on Tuesday 27th August 2024.

