Sexy Singer Shakira Shakiraa Releases A New Track “Bitwale”

Ugandan Female Rising Artist Shakira Shakiraa has just released another hot single titled ‘’Bitwale” from Black Market Records.
The Bitwale song which was produced by Daddy Andre from Studio Black Market 256 comes barely a month after the sexy star released a multi-million video of her song with Zex bilanjilanji titled ‘’Lose Your Love’’ which has since become a favorite on Djs play lists and has since captured the local airwaves.
Shakira Shakiraa, born Shakira Kamulegeya Kyebalaba is a Ugandan musician currently living in Las Vegas Nevada, where she practices as a professional nurse.
Shakira Shakiraa’s genres include RnB, Urban among others. She realized she was musically talented when she contested for American Idol in 2010 and she made it through to the Real Judges.
The super gorgeous star looks up to international musicians who include Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, and Beyoncé.
In Uganda, she has worked with Pallaso on Tinkula song, and has been on other projects like the Rainbow Song with Reeksin, and Call Me, Celeb
Shakira Shakiraa is currently signed to American-based global record label “Black Market Records”, which focuses on identifying and promoting young black talents across the globe and opened a branch in Uganda two years back with an office in Bugolobi and a state of the art recording studio in Nateete.
She is said to be working on other projects with top-notch figures in the entertainment industry like Daddy Andre and a couple of others which she is set to release soon.
Links To Her Songs
https://youtu.be/hQfX8b9NOqg (Bitwale Official Video)
https://youtu.be/1l55-_h_7HQ (Lose Your Love Official Video)https://youtu.be/1qen0MYqcPc (For You Official Video)
Links To Her Social Media Platforms (Facebook) https://www.facebook.com/shakirashaki…
(Instagram) https://www.instagram.com/shakira_sha…
(Twitter) https://twitter.com/ShakiramusicUg