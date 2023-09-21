Severed Fibre-optic Cables Hamper Search for Survivors in Eastern Libya

A daylong communication outage in the flood-stricken city of Derna in eastern Libya has further complicated the work of teams searching for bodies under the rubble and at sea. The country’s chief prosecutor, meanwhile, vowed to take “serious measures” to deliver justice for the victims of the floods, which killed thousands of people and devastated the coastal city more than a week ago. The outage was caused when fibre-optic cables were severed on Tuesday, Libya’s state-owned telecommunications company said. Engineers were investigating to determine whether it happened because of digging for bodies or it was sabotage, the company’s spokesperson, Mohamed al-Bdairi, told a local television station.

