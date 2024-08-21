Senior African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) officials conclude visit to Jowhar and Baidoa, pledge to restore peace in Somalia

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has reiterated its commitment to restoring peace and security in Somalia.

During a recent field visit to Jowhar and Baidoa, the administrative capitals of Hirshabelle and South West States, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, the Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson (SRCC) for Somalia and Head of ATMIS, along with Lt. Gen. Sam Kavuma ATMIS Force Commander pledged to enhance the capacity of the Somali Security Forces and intensify military offensives against Al-Shabaab.

“The African Union will never abandon Somalia and its people in their quest for peace and stability,” said Ambassador Souef, during a meeting with local leaders in Dinsoor district, Bay region.

He commended ATMIS troops for their immense contributions to peace and security in Somalia and urged continued collaboration with the Somali Security Forces (SSF).

Lt. Gen. Kavuma stated, “We will conduct offensive operations against Al-Shabaab and ensure there are no more attacks on ATMIS positions.” “We need to support the Federal Member States and the Federal Government to build the capacity of the Somali Security Forces to secure the country,” he added.

In Baidoa and Jowhar, the SRCC and ATMIS Force Commander, met with the contingent commanders, Col. Oscar Hatungimana of Burundi and Brig. Gen. Besfat Fente Tegegn of Ethiopia, who briefed them on the prevailing security situation. They also engaged with the local authorities, the Somali Security Forces and civil society members.

Lt. Gen. Kavuma described the meetings as productive and insightful and expressed satisfaction with the preparedness of ATMIS troops in their respective Areas of Responsibility (AoR).

“I checked the combat readiness of the troops, and I must say they have really prepared well and have a very cordial relationship with the local population,” he noted.

The Dinsoor District Commissioner (DC), Osman Moalim Abdi, thanked ATMIS’ leadership for engaging with the SSF and the local community and called for more consultation meetings.

“The meeting was fruitful because we briefed the delegation about the security situation in the district, including our needs, the challenges we face and the humanitarian situation,” said the DC.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).