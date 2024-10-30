Senegal’s President Seeks Parliamentary Majority to Fulfill Reform Agenda

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye is seeking a parliamentary majority in the November 17 election to secure his mandate and advance his reform agenda. Following his landslide victory in April, Faye has faced resistance from the opposition-led assembly, prompting him to dissolve parliament in September. His Pastef party is now vying for control of the assembly against an influential coalition of former presidents Macky Sall and Abdoulaye Wade, whose parties together accounted for 106 of the outgoing assembly’s 165 seats. The election marks the first time Pastef is running independently, aiming to prove its influence without alliances. With a new 25-year development plan promising economic growth, Faye’s support among Senegalese voters will be tested as he pushes for anti-corruption measures and job creation.



SOURCE: VOA NEWS