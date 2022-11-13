Senegal’s ‘Plastic Man’ on a Mission Against Trash

Yarakh Beach in the Senegalese capital Dakar is littered with trash and plastics, as government efforts seem to have fallen short in addressing the issue.
Environmental activist Modou Fall has stepped in with a unique method to raise awareness about the dangers of plastics – by wearing many of the bags, cups, and other junk that might just as soon be part of the trash piles.

“It’s a poison for health, for the ocean, for the population,” says Fall, who is popularly known as “Plastic Man”. He wears his uniform – “it’s not a costume”, he emphasises – while telling anybody who will listen about the problems of plastics.

