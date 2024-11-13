Senegal’s Parties Step Up Campaigning as Snap Legislative Elections Near

As Senegal’s snap legislative elections draw near, political tensions are escalating, especially in the capital, Dakar. Opposition activists are canvassing neighborhoods, hoping to sway voters, while government supporters rally with cultural events. Both sides seem confident that their side will come out on top following the election on November 17. The ruling Pastef party, led by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, came to power following a landslide victory in April. Six months later, Faye dissolved the opposition-led parliament, citing a lack of cooperation in implementing promised reforms, prompting these early elections. The biggest challenge to Pastef’s dominance comes from a coalition led by former presidents Macky Sall and Abdoulaye Wade. However, several defections from this group to the ruling party have sparked controversy, with critics questioning the ethics of such moves. Despite the heated campaign, political analysts anticipate low voter turnout as Senegal chooses 165 lawmakers in this pivotal election.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS