Senegal’s Opposition Coalition Selects Former President Macky Sall as Lead Candidate

Senegal’s opposition coalition, Takku Wallu Senegal, has anointed former President Macky Sall as its lead candidate for the November 17 legislative elections. Meanwhile, the ruling Pastef party is backing Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko to secure a majority in the country’s National Assembly. This sets up a significant political battle between two of Senegal’s most prominent leaders, who happen to be fierce rivals. Sall’s looming return to the political stage, after his defeat to the incumbent president Bassirou Diomaye Faye six months ago, marks a critical moment for the opposition. The coalition will be hoping he is still popular enough among Senegalese citizens to lead it in challenging Pastef’s dominance in Senegal. The outcome of these legislative elections will play a crucial role in shaping the country’s future political landscape, as it will determine whether President Faye can implement his promised reforms.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

