Senegal’s Casamance Region Sees New Hope for Peace with New Prime Minister

Senegal’s Casamance region, long isolated due to a decades-old separatist conflict, is hopeful for peace following the appointment of Ousmane Sonko, a native of the area, as Prime Minister. Sonko’s rise and the reopening of the ferry route that connects Dakar to Casamance mark a symbolic moment of potential integration with the rest of the country. Since 1982, Casamance has been embroiled in a low-intensity separatist conflict fueled by marginalization. However, with Sonko’s appointment as Prime Minister, local leaders and activists believe there is an opportunity for long-needed investment and development in Casamance, where poverty remains high despite its rich agricultural and mineral resources. Nevertheless, challenges persist, including ongoing violence and the presence of unexploded devices. Sonko faces the delicate task of fostering peace in Casamance while balancing national interests, with the region’s future hinging on the new administration’s commitment to fulfilling its promises.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

