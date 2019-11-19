Senegalese Woman & Agroforestry Advocate Awarded SRI 30 Under 30

Fatoumata Diedhiou in inaugural class of young leaders in impact investing

Trees for the Future’s Senegal Country Coordinator Fatoumata Diedhiou was recognized for her leadership in Social Responsibility and Impact Investing by The SRI Conference this week. Diedhiou was one of 30 under 30 honored by The SRI Conference in its first ever 30 Under 30 awards.

“Young people are embracing SRI/ESG/impact investing today like never before, so it is appropriate that we recognize the emerging crop of industry leaders in this group,” said SRI Conference & Community CEO Paula A. DeLaurentis. “Honoring those who demonstrate the highest commitment to sustainable, responsible, and impact investing is a critical part of The SRI Conference’s mission.”

Diedhiou’s work with Trees for the Future promotes sustainable farming and engages smallholder farmers in savings and investment opportunities. At 24, she is the youngest and first woman Country Coordinator at Trees for the Future.

“The work we do today with farmers is crucial for both economic development and climate change adaptation,” Diedhou says. “My main motivation is knowing that this project is playing a positive role in rural exodus and forced migration by creating opportunity for families.”

“Our staff and farmers in rural Africa really look up to Fatoumata,” says Trees for the Future Executive Director John Leary. “It’s great to see her succeed in connecting people in poverty to investment opportunities through initiatives like rural savings clubs, but doing it in a way that has garnered the respect and admiration of her (predominantly male) team is particularly exciting.”

The SRI 30 under 30 list includes investment professionals, social entrepreneurs, issue advocates, employees of mission-driven organizations, and students and researchers. See the full list here and learn more about Fatoumata and her work with Trees for the Future here.