Senegal Joins the Eliminated Nigeria and Egypt

Defeated by Colombia, Senegal eliminated because of the number of yellow cards. The Terranga lions have long pushed to return to score against Colombia and open the door to the knockout stages but have never managed to recover (0-1). Despite a perfect scenario in the other match (defeat of Japan against Poland), the Lions of Terranga come out of the World Cup because of a higher number of yellow cards than the Japanese (4 points for both teams).

It was not easy, but Colombia won against Senegal (1-0), thanks to the second goal of Yerry Mina in this World Cup (74th). Colombians have long stumbled on the defence of Senegal, which has not gone far to get a penalty in the first period. The referee of the match first reported the penalty spot, for a foul on Mané. But he reversed his decision, after asking for the video. Colombia takes advantage of the defeat of Japan, to take the first place in this group H. Senegal leaves the competition for having bailed more yellow cards than the Japanese. Cruel

Nigeria was also eliminated in the final minutes against Argentina’s Lionel Messi (2-1) although they were able to get back to the scoring after a difficult first half in which Messi scored the first goal.

In front of an Argentina not frankly formidable, and the fear of elimination, the Super equalised on a penalty by Moses (51). After a fault of Javier Mascherano on Balogun. However, the end of the match was not good for Nigeria as Argentina scored the winning goal at the end of the match, a goal that officially eliminated Nigeria.

Egypt was also sent home after losing its match against Saudi Arabia by a goal scored at the last minute on (2-1). Egypt finished in last place in Group A.

Egypt, despite the second goal in this tournament of his star Mohamed Salah, finished its third World Cup without a win.