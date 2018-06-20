Senegal Gives Africa Its First Victory In The World Cup

First of the five African nations present to score points in this World Cup, Senegal, managed by the youngest coach in the competition Aliou Cissé (42), opened the scoring on a shot of Idrissa Gueye hijacked by the Polish defender Thiago Cionek (37) and took advantage of a missed outing of goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny before securing the victory by Mbaye Niang (60). The goal of Grzegorz Krychowiak (86th) was not enough to change the outcome of the meeting.

Polish and Senegalese knew the surprising result of the group’s first match (Colombia-Japan (1-2) which made the two side careful during the first 20 minutes.

Although Poles were in control of the ball, they did not make very useful use of it and had no opportunity before the break. In front of them, the Lions of Teranga waited and placed counters. After two alerts to the 18th, by Niang, and the 33rd, by Sarr, the 3rd was the good one.

The White Eagles had the best opportunity on a free-kick of the inevitable Lewandowski that N’Diaye diverted. It is again on a counter that Senegal doubled the bet. A bad back pass and a missed exit for the Polish goalkeeper left the Torino striker, barely back in the game, scores his first goal in selection and sign the 0-2 (60). Poland saved the honour, too late, but could not change the score.

In the group H standings, after this first day, the two outsiders Senegal and Japan are leading with 3 points, ahead of the two favourites Colombia) and Poland that does not count. Poland-Colombia Sunday, at the 2nd day, will be already capital for both teams. Senegal has been able to give Africa its first victory in the competition.