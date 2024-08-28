Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej focuses on ‘Women Empowerment’ in the Twelfth Episode of “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” TV Program

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany released the Twelfth Episode of their first-ever TV program – ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ on their social media handles.

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

The TV program is currently broadcasting on KTN Home in Kenya, every Saturday at 5 pm and repeated every Thursday at 6:30 am.

It has also been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries like BTV (Botswana) Mashariki TV (Burundi), GHOne &TV3 (Ghana), QTV (The Gambia), LNTV (Liberia), Mibawa Limited (Malawi), Defi Media (Mauritius), AYV TV (Sierra Leone), NTV (Uganda), ZNBC TV (Zambia) and it immediately captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa. “Our Africa” TV Program will soon be broadcast on GTV in Ghana, NBC in Namibia, and ZTN in Zimbabwe. “Our Africa” TV Program is also currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4g0FgDw), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4g43Hjj), X (https://apo-opa.co/4g4rdNq) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/3YXKvxK) and Merck Foundation (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4g5dLbM), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3yLym4t), X (https://apo-opa.co/3yMrrYJ) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/3Ta8OF4).

Watch the Promo of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ here: https://apo-opa.co/3AHWLZa

The theme for the Twelfth Episode is Women Empowerment.

Watch the Twelfth Episode promo here: https://apo-opa.co/4e1aKHE

Watch the Twelfth Episode here: https://apo-opa.co/3T4UTQk

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “Firstly, I would like to thank all our audiences for the overwhelming response we have been getting for ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ on our social media handles. I am excited to bring to you the twelfth episode of this entertaining and informative TV Program that you all have given so much love. ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ TV Program’s twelfth episode focuses on ‘Women Empowerment’. I firmly believe that investing in Women Economic Empowerment sets a direct path towards gender equality, poverty eradication and inclusive economic growth.”

“We have addressed this very sensitive topic of Women Empowerment through Merck Foundation’s ‘Fashion and Art with Purpose’ community. I strongly believe that media, fashion and art should have a purpose beyond entertainment and looking good and can raise awareness about issues such as Diabetes Awareness, Breaking Infertility Stigma, Ending Child Marriage, stopping FGM, stopping GBV, Supporting Girl Education and Women Empowerment, among other social and health issues affecting the continent. Through our programs, we want to reach out to youth and other members of urban and rural communities across the continent to address and raise awareness about a wide range of hindering social and health issues that are relevant to Africa”, added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

The twelfth episode of “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” features Prince Akpah, Founder&Managing Director, Avance Media, Ghana; Wezi Afro-Soul Singer; Songwriter Advocate and Humanitarian, Zambia; Dr. Sabrina Devi Ramamy Iranah, Director of Fashion and Design Institute, Mauritius and Jean Luc Emile, Managing Editor, Defimedia Group, Mauritius. Fashion designers from Mauritius: Dasheena Deena Appaddo and Desire Cedric Vincent featured their designs in this episode displaying strong and relevant messages on Women Empowerment.

Senator, Dr. Rasha further emphasized, “Empowering girls and women is part of our DNA at Merck Foundation. Together with our ambassadors, First Ladies of Africa, we work closely to empower women and girls through our programs including our “More Than a Mother” Campaign, “Educating Linda” program, Merck Foundation Capacity Advancement, and Merck Foundation STEM program”.

Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” campaign is a strong movement that aims to empower women living with Infertility through access to information, education, change of mind-set, and economic empowerment.

“Moreover, we have benefitted many girls through our awareness campaign which includes releasing many inspiring children’s storybooks, animation films and songs to support girl education and end child marriage”, shared Senator Kelej.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej further emphasized, “In partnership with the First Ladies of Africa, we have been building healthcare capacity through providing training to healthcare providers in many medical specialties. Out of the total 1810 scholarships, more than 828 scholarships have been provided to female doctors in critical and underserved specialties especially that is related to women’s health and reproductive health such as fertility specialty, embryology and sexual&reproductive care and also other specialties like Oncology, diabetes, endocrinology, respiratory care, intensive care, preventive cardiology and many more. This is a great achievement for us”.

Additionally, Merck Foundation is adapting their storybooks to create interesting animation films with the purpose of reaching out to the communities to raise awareness on the important supporting girl education and ending child marriage. Watch Ride into the Future Animation Film here: https://apo-opa.co/3AHWOEk

Merck Foundation also supports childless women by helping them start their own small businesses. It’s all about giving every woman the respect and support she deserves to lead a fulfilling life, with or without a child.

“Moreover, we also trained more than 3200 media representatives from more than 35 countries, to be the voice of the voiceless and raise community awareness around breaking infertility stigma around women and other critical issues such as: ending child marriage, stopping GBV, supporting girl education and women empowerment. In partnership with African First Ladies, we have also announced awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers and Musicians/ Singers to raise awareness through their creative work about these critical social and health issues.”, explained Senator, Dr. Rasha.

Merck Foundation strongly believes that Education is one of the most critical areas of women’s empowerment. Through their ‘Educating Linda’ program, Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies has been supporting the education of many unprivileged but brilliant African girls by providing scholarships, so they can reach their potential and pursue their dreams.

Merck Foundation has also announced the MARS Awards to appreciate and recognize ‘Best African Women Researchers’ and ‘Best Young African Researcher’. The aim is to empower women and young African researchers, advance their research capacity and promote their contribution to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Also, Merck Foundation has released many inspiring children’s storybooks, Animation Movies and over 30 songs on breaking infertility stigma, supporting girls’ education, and women empowerment, in English, French and Portuguese language. To listen to the Merck Foundation songs and read the Merck Foundation storybooks, please visit: https://apo-opa.co/3TbaX39

“I am very excited to bring to you all the upcoming episodes of ‘OUR AFRICA by Merck Foundation’ TV program. So, stay tuned and be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!”, concluded Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

You can watch all the past episodes by referring to the below links:

Watch Episode 1 here: https://apo-opa.co/4g5Jgm8

Watch Episode 2 here: https://apo-opa.co/3ABjQMY

Watch Episode 3 here: https://apo-opa.co/3Z62uSD

Watch Episode 4 here: https://apo-opa.co/4g4j3EI

Watch Episode 5 here: https://apo-opa.co/4g43Y5P

Watch Episode 6 here: https://apo-opa.co/4e47Emz

Watch Episode 7 here: https://apo-opa.co/3T1MAVp

Watch Episode 8 here: https://apo-opa.co/4ge26I2

Watch Episode 9 here: https://apo-opa.co/4fZwO7x

Watch Episode 10 here: https://apo-opa.co/3Z0ueIk

Watch Episode 11 here: https://apo-opa.co/4g67XyP

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.

More images: https://apo-opa.co/3T7y0M6

Contact details:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

+91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4g5dLbM

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/3Ta8OF4

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/3yLym4t

X: https://apo-opa.co/3yMrrYJ

Flickr: https://apo-opa.co/4g68mkP

Threads: https://apo-opa.co/3AHWW6M

Download Merck Foundation App: https://apo-opa.co/4ge2INQ

About Merck Foundation:

Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit: Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com); Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4g5dLbM), X (https://apo-opa.co/3yMrrYJ), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3yLym4t), YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/3Ta8OF4), Thread (https://apo-opa.co/3AHWW6M) and Flickr (https://apo-opa.co/4g68mkP).