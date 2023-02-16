In September 2023, the EUI School of Transnational Governance will welcome the third group of mid-career policy professionals from Africa to its Young African Leaders Programme, supported by the European Commission. Women and people living with disabilities are particularly encouraged to apply.

Launched in 2021, the Young African Leaders Programme (YALP) continues its success story. The unique leadership programme for African policy professionals is designed to catalyse and promote the change envisaged in the Africa Agenda 2063 and the Africa-EU partnership. The first two cohorts of fellows have already created a vibrant network of Young African Leaders committed to drive the change in their own countries and across the continent.

The programme provides a unique opportunity for mid-career policy experts from across Africa to develop their policy work and professional skills. During their three-month stay in Florence, the Young African Leaders take part in special trainings and skills development sessions, high-level conferences and study visits across Europe. Moreover, they benefit from interaction with the EUI academic community and privileged access to African and European leaders from the world of policymaking.

After completion of the fellowship, the Young African Leaders join a broad alumni community in which they continue the work of collaboration and network building between the two continents.

Interested candidates can apply for a place in the 2023 cohort until 22 February 15:00 CET. The fully-funded programme has scaled up its intake capacity to approximately 30 seats. Successful candidates are expected to arrive in Florence in early September.

Applicants need to show proof of compelling professional experience and the potential to contribute to strategic issues and policy areas relevant to transnational governance. The School is particularly keen to have gender balance in its cohort and welcomes applications of people living with disabilities. Applicants should be maximum 35 years old on 1 September 2023 when the programme starts. Women and people with disabilities with will be considered until the maximum age of 40. Applications from countries not represented in the first two editions of the programme will be prioritised.

Check the call for application for full criteria.

More about the Young African Leaders Programme.

Watch “African Renaissance”, the short film about the experiences of the YALP21 cohort.