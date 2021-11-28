See Rwanda through Dian Fossey’s Gaze

Top 10 News / November 28, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

Travulous, a destination management company in Rwanda, recently announced a series of exclusive tours and events personally guided and hosted by former research staff and colleagues of the legendary gorilla primatologist, the late Dian Fossey. “The impact Dian Fossey has had on gorilla conservation is still felt to this very day,” said Richard Pfaffli, co-founder of Travulous and former travel provider and tour consultant for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International. In addition to being led by Fossey’s former research staff, Travulous’ 5-day gorilla trekking itineraries will also visit the original Karisoke Research Center and Fossey’s grave. On the first day, travelers will join Travulous’ exclusive Fossey-inspired welcome event with interactive after-dinner speeches presented by renowned gorilla conservation organizations.

SOURCE: TRAVEL WEEKLY

