Secretary-General Appoints Mama Keita of Guinea United Nations Resident Coordinator in Niger

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Mama Keita of Guinea as the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Niger, with the host Government’s approval, starting on 9 September.

Ms. Keita brings over 20 years of experience in development economics. Prior to the appointment, Ms. Keita served as the Director of the Office for Eastern Africa of the UN Economic Commission for Africa, based in Kigali. Before that, she held positions as Economic Adviser to the Prime Minister of Guinea and as Economist at the World Bank in Burkina Faso. She was also a lecturer of public economics and development economics in Canada and has conducted various research in the field of development.

She holds a master’s degree in statistics and applied economics from ENSEA in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, and a PhD in economics from the University of Montreal, Canada.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Secretary-General.