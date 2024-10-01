Scientists Decode Oldest Human DNA Ever Found in South Africa

Researchers from the University of Cape Town (UCT) and the Max Planck Institute have decoded the oldest human DNA ever found in South Africa by reconstructing the genomes of two individuals who lived in the region about 10,000 years ago. The discovery provides new insights into ancient human history, especially since, prior to it, the oldest reconstructed genomes in the region were around 2,000 years old. The genetic sequences from the study showed remarkable continuity, with the ancient genomes being closely related to modern-day San and Khoekhoe populations. Unlike Europe, which saw significant genetic changes over the past 10,000 years, southernmost Africa displayed genetic stability until around 1,200 years ago when newcomers introduced pastoralism, agriculture, and new languages to the native hunter-gatherers, and also intermingled with them. Advances in technology enabled the successful recovery of these ancient DNA sequences, offering a clearer understanding of early human populations in southern Africa.



SOURCE: DW

Share it!