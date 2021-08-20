Scholar Transport Firm Disrupts the Way Kids Go to School in North Africa

Egyptian student transportation platform Schoolz has raised a six-figure US dollar pre-seed funding round to expand into the business sphere as well as provide SaaS solutions to companies in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Founded in 2020 by Hosni Ahmed, Abdel Monsef Ismail and Ayman Hamza, Schoolz has launched a mobile application that helps provide a safe and comfortable transportation service for children. The startup utilises modern technologies, qualified drivers, supervisors in every vehicle, live cameras and notifications to streamline the student transportation process and is now planning a move into the business sphere after raising a six-figure US dollar pre-seed funding round from investors from Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The investment will fund the launch of “Schoolz for Business” after a previous trial period, as well as the launch of “Schoolz Cloud Services” in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
