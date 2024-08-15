Scaling up response to curb growing mpox outbreak in African region

As the mpox outbreak that has affected the Democratic Republic of the Congo and spread to neighbouring countries continues to grow, World Health Organization (WHO) is intensifying support to countries to scale up measures to curb the virus and save lives.

On the advice of independent experts of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee, WHO Director-General has determined that the upsurge of mpox constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). The emergence of a new strain of the mpox virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its rapid spread, including to neighbouring countries, is one of the main reasons for the declaration of the PHEIC, the second such determination in two years relating to the disease.

So far this year, more than 2100 laboratory-confirmed cases and 13 deaths have been reported from 12 countries (Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Liberia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa and Uganda) compared with 1145 confirmed cases and seven deaths in the whole of 2023 reported from 11 countries.

“We are hard at work on the frontlines of the response, collaborating closely with governments and communities to strengthen mpox control measures and are ramping up efforts to curb the widening trend of the virus through coordinated action with partners and national authorities,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

WHO is stepping up support to the affected countries by deploying additional experts, including epidemiologists and anthropologists, and providing initial funding to accelerate outbreak response measures. Efforts are also underway to enhance cross-border collaboration for case investigation, contact tracing and community engagement to ensure compliance with preventive measures.

The Organization also supporting national regulatory authorities to speed up regulatory approvals, as well as providing guidance to national immunization technical advisory groups to ensure readiness for vaccine rollout. WHO has triggered the process for Emergency Use Listing for mpox vaccines, which will accelerate vaccine access for lower-income countries which have not yet issued their own national regulatory approval. Emergency Use Listing also enables partners including Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and UNICEF to procure vaccines for distribution.

Efforts are also being ramped up to strengthen national diagnostic capacities by providing testing kits and reagents and machines to decentralize testing. Genomic sequencing is also ongoing to determine the mpox clades.

To enhance preparedness in countries neighbouring the Democratic Republic of the Congo and those at risk, disease surveillance and training of frontline health workers is being stepped up as well as public awareness campaigns.

Caused by an Orthopoxvirus, mpox was first detected in humans in 1970, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The disease is considered endemic to countries in central and west Africa. Mpox is transmitted from animals to humans. It can also spread from humans to humans through contact with bodily fluids, lesions on the skin or on internal mucosal surfaces, such as in the mouth or throat, respiratory droplets and contaminated objects.

