SaveApp And HotelOnline Partner For Your Dream Holiday

SaveApp and HotelOnline today launched a strategic partnership to allow their users to save towards their ultimate dream holidays. Through SaveApp’s Ukonga platform, users can now access exclusive holiday packages from Cloud9, by HotelOnline. To encourage SaveApp customers to take up the offer, HotelOnline will match the first KES 500 saved towards a holiday, with an additional KES 500.
According to Abdulaziz Mohammed Omar, CEO of SaveApp “this allows our users to save their spare change towards the holiday of their choice without the prohibitive expense of a holiday treat”.
Endre Opdal, CEO of HotelOnline remarked that, “this exclusive partnership allows us to extend our holiday packages to a wider audience as more people want to travel now that they are vaccinated”.
SaveApp is an innovative Kenyan technology company aiming to disrupt the saving habit of African consumers by helping them change the way they view “spare change”. By making it easy to put small amounts aside towards greater goals through the Ukonga app, SaveApp envisions helping people realize their life goals of savings, pensions and holidays.
HotelOnline is a Pan-African travel technology company working with more than 6,000 hotels and accommodation providers in 27 African countries. Launched in 2015 with a vision to empower local African hotels to compete with global chains, the company helps accommodation providers digitize their operations, marketing and distribution to increase their occupancy and revenue.
Through the SaveApp partnership, HotelOnline brings dream vacations to Ukonga users, and more guests to their partner hotels.