SA’s Economic Freedom Fighters Dealt Blow as Floyd Shivambu Resigns

Floyd Shivambu, the deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has officially resigned from the party. Shivambu announced his resignation on Thursday, during an urgent press briefing held at the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg. The EFF has been facing challenges since the national and provincial elections in May. Those elections saw it drop to the fourth most popular party in the country due to competition from the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, led by former President Jacob Zuma. Shivambu’s resignation comes despite his previous dismissal of rumors of a rift between him and EFF leader Julius Malema. It will no doubt have an impact on the party, given his influence and status.

SOURCE: CITIZEN