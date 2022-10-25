Integrated marketing campaign highlights unique attributes and unbeatable opportunities offered by the 15-minute city to local and pan-African audiences

The Sandton Central precinct has long been admired as the country’s business capital, housing not only the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and numerous listed companies, but also many of South Africa’s most prolific thinkers and highly sought-after retail experiences. Now, a new campaign is being launched to remind the public of the unique attributes, remarkable benefits and unbeatable commercial opportunities presented by Africa’s centre of excellence.

Titled #WFHSandton, the campaign poses the question: Why work from home, when you can work from here? It’s a tough one to answer if you think about it. While South Africans hunkered down for lockdown, Sandton Central surged forward, making improvements to the 15-minute city for when brighter days returned, and they have.

Roads were widened to accommodate universal access, security enhanced, batteries fitted to traffic lights at selected intersections, sustainable architecture pursued, new retail stores polished, trendsetting restaurants opened, art galleries expanded and office buildings renovated, all to cater to shifting trends and stay at the forefront of innovation. The result is that there has never been a better time to live, work, dine, shop, stay and play in Sandton Central, and this core message is at the heart of the campaign.

The #WFHSandton campaign is anchored by strong storytelling and a cohesive, multifaceted media strategy that will be executed across radio, outdoor, digital and online media to reflect the vibrance and energy of Sandton Central itself. Listeners of popular regional radio stations 947 and Hot 102.7 FM are being incentivized to go and experience the variety that Sandton Central has to offer, with a call to action and exciting cash and experiential prizes. Strategically placed outdoor billboards display the bold campaign icon and a visual that conveys the vibrance of the city with a digital and social campaign set to launch this month.

The above the line campaign is being underpinned by a strong editorial strategy that showcases the dexterity and thought leadership that the city is built on. The public relations aspect of the campaign will remind the local and broader African business community of exactly why Sandton Central is unrivalled in its superiority and remains an incubator of excellence that puts businesses in a position to flourish. Whether it’s for business or pleasure or both, there has never been a better time to be in the epi-centre of African business and leisure, and this campaign will remind people of exactly why.

The #WFHSandton campaign is the result of a collaborative effort between all of the property owners and landlords in the Sandton Central precinct and supported by their respective tenants. For more information, visit www.wfhsandton.co.za.