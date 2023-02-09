The Sandton Central precinct provides the infrastructure, services, energy and convenience needed for African businesses to thrive in the current climate

As businesses put the pandemic behind them and enter the new year with fresh targets to tackle and bigger goals to accomplish, many are realising once again the value of well-considered office space. Now, one African city is emerging as the continent’s hub of commerce. The Sandton Central (https://SandtonCentral.co.za) precinct, that used the lockdown period to enhance its facilities, has the infrastructure, services and convenience needed to put the continent’s trade and industry sector in a position to excel.

The pandemic undoubtedly triggered a rethink of many aspects of how business is conducted, caused companies to re-evaluate their priorities and accelerated the adoption of new technologies. However, putting employees in a position to thrive, so that the business can too, remains at the heart of commerce. Adjusted requirements for working conditions have come to the fore, highlighting the value of bespoke commercial office space, aptly suited to each company’s unique needs.

Why offices are more beneficial than you think

A recent study revealed that 87% of employees would like their employer to offer healthier workspace benefits and that an incredible 93% of employees in technology-oriented roles said that they would stay longer at an organisation that offers healthier workplace benefits. The right workspace design leads to lower stress levels, enhanced well-being and improved productivity. There is also new appreciation for face-to-face conversations and physical interaction.

Additional to elevating productivity, offices elevate innovation and collaboration, providing a safe and easy environment for idea generation and knowledge sharing. By enabling a separation of work and home life, being able to mentally switch off from work at the end of the day, helps to reduce employee stress.

Workspaces influence company culture and provide invaluable opportunities for connection. Whether it’s a work-related topic or a personal problem shared, this builds social cohesion, important connections between colleagues and helps to create stronger bonds between employees.

Offices provide a physical representation of a brand which is essential for long-term success. Businesses can communicate their brand identity, values and ethics here, as employees, clients and visitors physically experience their brand. This can also aid in winning business and attracting talent, as what people feel when they walk into an office significantly influences how an organisation is perceived, which in turn impacts its success.

Location is a fundamental element of this mix as one’s neighbours and surrounding services play a key role in convenience and productivity. This is why the Sandton Central precinct, which is often referred to as a 15-minute city, abounds with accountants, auditors, attorneys, insurance providers, advertising agencies, information technology service providers, stockbrokers, investment bankers and more. The sharpest minds have realised that proximity is a key factor in incubating continued success.

Sandton Central, the options

The Sandton Central precinct is widely regarded as South Africa’s business capital, housing not only the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and numerous listed companies, but also many of Africa’s most prolific thinkers, green wooded spaces, highly sought-after retail experiences and umpteen leisure facilities. Serviced by the Gautrain, the Rea Vaya bus service, local taxis, numerous e-hailing services and close to two freeway on-ramps, in terms of commercial space facilitating easy commutes, the options are endless.

While South Africa is currently grappling with an energy shortage, most of the commercial buildings in Sandton Central are equipped with alternative solutions, such as solar power and back-up generators. This enables businesses to continue productivity uninterrupted and for teams to work under one roof, on the same schedule, and to avoid the connectivity challenges posed by remote working conditions.

Whether you are looking for dedicated traditional commercial space, mixed use space, shared space, or even co-working space, Sandton Central has it all, at a variety of price points. Additionally, a new campaign, aptly titled #WFHSandton (WFH referring to “work from here”) is seeing landlords offer attractive incentives to enable tenants to maximise their options in the year ahead.

Rental prices range from R70 (US$ 4) per m2 for secondary space to R255 (US$ 14) per m2 for high-end space per month, with landlords being commercially minded. Property owners welcome new businesses, understanding that new entrants to this node add value for all. Global shared workspace giant, WeWork recently opened a sparkling five-storied facility in the precinct. This facility’s hybrid solutions include private office suites, dedicated desks, thoughtfully designed co-working facilities and pooled amenities, all available on monthly memberships with flexible terms.

Whether your needs are for business or pleasure or both, there has never been a better time to kickstart your next chapter by being in the epicentre of African business and leisure. See you in Sandton Central!

To view some of the commercial office options available or for more information on the Sandton Central precinct, visit www.WFHSandton.co.za.

