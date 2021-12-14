Samuel Eto’o Elected President of the Cameroon Football Federation

Top 10 News / December 14, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

The former Cameroon international promised an array of reforms after receiving 43 votes from members of FECAFOOT’s general assembly. Eto’o enjoyed a glittering club career, playing for the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea, while also making over 50 appearances for the Cameroon national side. At his peak, Eto’o was considered one of the best strikers in the world and he inspired his country to win two African Cup of Nations titles and an Olympic gold medal. “I’ll be remembering today as one of the proudest moments of my life,” Eto’o tweeted on Saturday. “Every vote represents the energy and ambition of our football family to take our beloved sport to a level we’ve never seen before.” He will now be in charge of the federation for when Cameroon hosts the African Cup of Nations next year, with games set to begin on January 9. The four-time African Footballer of the Year beat rival Seidou Mbombo Njoya in the voting.

SOURCE: CNN

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here