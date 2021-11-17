Sam Ankrah To Headline Annual Economists Conference 2021

Headlines / November 17, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

The president of the African Investment Group (AIG), Dr. Sam Ankrah, will be the main speaker at the 2021 Annual Economists conference.

Dr. Ankrah, world-renowned for his wealth of experience as an economist, will bring a voice in his keynote speech on the theme: “Restoring Ghana’s Macroeconomic Stability and Revitalization: the word becoming flesh?”

This year’s conference will also have Prof Foster Sarpong Kum-Ankama, CEO of Design Resources Estates as a speaker, Dr. Daniel A. Addo, former Director of Finance NPA, as Chairman, Pro Emer. Peter Tuffuo Asubonteng as president and Dr. Hod Anyigba, Assistant Professor of Economics and Entrepreneurship at SBS Swiss Business School and Nobel International Business School (NiBS) also as a speaker.

The conference spearheaded by the Institute of Chartered Economists, Ghana, is scheduled to take place on November 30, 2021, at l0:00 am at Marriot Hotel, Airport, Accra.

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here