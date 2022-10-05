Hear from SAIPEC conference chair Chinedu Maduakoh ahead of the event’s 7th edition

The Conference Chairman of PETAN’s flagship event the Sub Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC), Chinedu Maduakoh has underlined the event’s status in providing in-country opportunities for service providers and investors, as well as powering regional partnerships for local content practice in the execution of projects across Africa.

SAIPEC is a multilateral platform showcasing Sub-Saharan Africa’s energy, oil and gas potential and project opportunities. It plays a key role in charting the pathway to developing the continent’s untapped resources, representing more than 20 NOCs – from the Ivory Coast, Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Nigeria, Burkina Faso Congo, Liberia, Mozambique, South Africa, Senegal, Mauritania, Equatorial, Guinea, Gabon, Uganda, South Sudan, Gambia, Angola, Cameroon, Niger, Somalia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Kenya – governments, and regulators, with over 5,000 delegates drawn from over 40 countries, including government parastatals, exhibitors, and speakers.

Bringing Together Regional Capabilities

Speaking exclusively to The Energy Republic magazine, Maduakoh stated that SAIPEC has aided the delivery of greater insight and intelligence on strategies to power the African market for the future, using the African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA Agreement with the goal of bringing together regional capabilities.

He continued; “SAIPEC has also assisted and encouraged service providers to better serve their countries by evolving rigorous methodologies for assessments that reflect the continent’s resources’ true values, thereby aiding in more successful strategic trading decisions.”

“SAIPEC, being a pragmatic platform for international collaborations, from inception has consistently stirred up conversations around the oil, gas and energy industry development in Nigeria and the entire sub-region of Africa, thereby strengthening knowledge capacity and expertise nationally and regionally.” Chinedu Maduakoh. Managing Director Topline Ltd, SAIPEC Conference Chairman.

Knowledge Sharing

“Additionally, by bringing current regional challenges to the fore, SAIPEC has successfully supported the creation of mergers and collaborations within the energy, oil and gas industry across the continent.” Added Maduakoh.

“Examples are the PETAN-ATOGS, PETAN-ACLM partnerships which aim to strengthen capacities at the regional level, the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project that a PETAN Member is a major vendor, the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline from Nigeria to Algeria to diversify the EU’s gas supplies and more recently, the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project, at an international level to mention a few.

“We take joy in the fact that the knowledge-sharing from SAIPEC annually has facilitated the improvement of efficiency and effectiveness of local content practice in the execution of projects across Africa.

“Stakeholders should expect richer insights from our experienced national, regional and international industry leaders and partners at SAIPEC 2023,” he concluded.

SAIPEC will return to the Eko Convention Center from 13-16 February 2023 for its 7th edition, as the only energy, oil and gas event held in partnership with the entire Sub-Saharan African petroleum industry

Register here: https://saipec-event.com/en/request-brochure