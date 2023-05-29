The event’s partnership with Sage is set to create a transformative event that will celebrate the potential of township economies and foster profound connections within the business community.

The Township Economies Conference & Expo, an event focused on fostering economic growth and resilience in township economies, is pleased to announce Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses, as the Platinum Sponsor for their upcoming event. This enticing symposium, scheduled to take place on the 20th -21st of June 2023 at Emperor’s Palace, Johannesburg, will serve as a significant gathering for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders in the township economy sector. The collaboration brings immense value and expertise to the conference, further solidifying the event’s status as a premier platform for knowledge exchange and networking within this dynamic industry.

Through the event, we are committed to supporting and empowering township businesses and entrepreneurs, helping them thrive and achieve sustainable growth by making it easier for SMBs to get work done so they can be resilient and productive in the face of challenges. With a rich history of empowering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) around the world, Sage brings its expertise and pioneering solutions to the township economy ecosystem. Through the comprehensive suite of cloud-based business management software, it enables businesses to streamline their operations, enhance financial visibility, and drive growth. This is done through the technology and the actions taken to support growth and productivity.

“We are honoured to collaborate with the Township Economies Conference & Expo and extend our support as a Champion for SMBs,” said Viresh Harduth, Vice-President, of Small Business, Africa & Middle East at Sage. ” We believe that by empowering entrepreneurs with the right tools and resources, we can foster economic development and create sustainable opportunities that will benefit businesses and communities alike.”

During the conference, Sage will host an interactive stand where attendees can explore the latest advancements in cloud-based business solutions tailored to the unique needs of township businesses. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with experts, learn about cutting-edge technologies, and discover how they can be assisted in optimising their operations, simplifying their finances, and unlocking new growth opportunities.

“The team is excited to showcase our industry-leading solutions and share our knowledge with attendees at the Township Economies Conference & Expo,” added Harduth. “By leveraging digital transformation and embracing technology, township businesses can overcome challenges, unleash their full potential, and thrive in today’s dynamic business landscape. This is at the core of why Sage exists, to knock down barriers to make business ownership a fairer experience for all and provide more people with the opportunity to become their own boss through our partnerships.”

The Township Economies Conference & Expo organisers are proud to collaborate with Sage and look forward to the significant contributions to the event encompassing meaningful discussions, impactful insights, and collaborative initiatives that will not only shape the future of the township economy sector but Africa in its entirety.

“The inclusion of Sage as the Platinum Sponsor for the Township Economies Conference & Expo is an exceptional asset for the event,” said Liz Hart, Managing Director of the Township Economies Conference. “Their commitment to empowering businesses aligns perfectly with our mission to support and uplift township economies and their expertise, resources, and innovative solutions will undoubtedly enhance the event experience and provide invaluable insights for attendees. This collaboration provides a springboard that will create a transformative event that celebrates the potential of township economies and fosters profound connections within the business community.”

The Township Economies Conference will bring together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders to address the unique challenges and opportunities faced by township economies. Through informative sessions, interactive workshops, and engaging discussions, the conference aims to empower businesses, foster collaboration, and promote economic advancement in the township. Sage’s participation in the event aims to amplify the voices of township businesses by identifying what is holding SMBs back, where they need support, and building solutions. This contributes to the overall development of township economies.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small and mid-sized businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitising business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.